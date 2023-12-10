Parents, kids participate in sports meet

Ludhiana, December 9
Mother’s Touch Kindergarten, Ridhi Nagar, held its annual sports day today, where children along with their parents participated in various games.
The celebration revolved around events that required participation by the whole family and was called the ‘field day challenge’. The parents, along with their kids, participated in the torch lighting and the oath ceremony. The parents were also made to release balloons before their children performed in various events. This was followed by a mesmerising drill by nursery and pre-nursery students.
The event featured various races in which teams comprising the kids and their parents took part
Principal, Jasreen Kaur Chadha, appreciated the efforts of all the parents present in making the event a success.
