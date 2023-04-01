Parents of students facing deportation from Canada seek Centre's intervention

Our Correspondent

Raikot, March 31

Parents of the youngsters of the region facing deportation from Canada due to a fraud by a Jalandhar-based immigration firm have sought the intervention of the Union Government in securing the future of their wards.

Upset over the situation, residents have urged the Union Government to ensure that the Canadian Government considered the case sympathetically and allowed the victims to prove the genuineness of their candidatures by submitting fresh documents, if required.

Justifying the demand made by them, Fatehgarh Sahib MP Amar Singh Boparai said he would meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and discuss the possible measures to be taken by the Indian Government for saving the future of 700 students facing deportation for no fault of theirs.

“While the Indian Government should exploit diplomatic recourse to safeguard the interests of its people staying in Canada, the Canadian Government must also treat the case sympathetically as Punjabis have been contributing to their (Canada's) economy,” said Boparai, adding that families sending their wards after raising massive loans would not be able to bear the shock of deportations.