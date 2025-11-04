‘Parents, teachers co-architects of child’s future’

Principal Correspondent Shivani Bhakoo talks to Dr Navneet Kaur, principal, The Shri Ram Universal School, about her experiences in the education system and changes she has witnessed over the years.

Your experience in education: Where have you served and for how long?

With over two decades of experience in education, I have served at leadership, mentoring and training roles across reputed institutions. For the past several years, I have been leading The Shri Ram Universal School, Ludhiana, a school that lives by its ethos of ‘Being Happy, Mindful and Skillful’. Our foundation rests on four timeless values: sensitivity, integrity, pursuit of excellence and pride in one’s heritage. My vision is to blend these with 21st-century skills—communication, collaboration, creativity, critical thinking, and digital literacy—so that every learner grows with both heart and mind.

What are your thoughts on ever-increasing competition among students?

Competition becomes meaningful only when it nurtures excellence without comparison. At our school, we follow the NEP-vision of competency-based learning, helping each child discover personal growth paths through skills, creativity and mindfulness. Through reflection journals, mindfulness sessions and emotional-wellness circles, students learn sensitivity, resilience and empathy—qualities that help them convert pressure into purpose.

What is role of parents and teachers in shaping students’s future?

Parents and teachers are co-architects of a child’s future. Parents provide emotional security and moral grounding; teachers ignite curiosity and skilfulness. Together, they must foster integrity, digital wisdom and emotional balance. In a world led by AI and automation, our children need not just smart devices but also wise mentors who help them stay humane, rooted and future-ready.

Has education become expensive? Why parents are raising a hue and cry over fees, uniforms and books?

Quality education now includes safety, skill labs, robotics, AI integration, life-skills training and experiential learning spaces. These are not luxuries—they are investments in preparing global citizens. When parents and schools collaborate with trust and transparency, education becomes a shared mission of excellence, not an expense.

How can we shape future of our students in a better way?

By aligning fully with NEP, 2020—focusing on multidisciplinary learning, skill development and values education. At TSUS Ludhiana, our Skill studios, innovation labs, and green minds projects integrate AI, sustainability and heritage learning. We encourage children to dream with curiosity and act with integrity and pride. A strong identity anchored in Indian heritage prepares them to lead globally with compassion.

Is competition among students over better grades healthy?

Healthy competition means striving for excellence with sensitivity. We emphasise formative, skill-based assessments that celebrate creativity, teamwork and perseverance. Students learn that real success lies in contribution, not comparison.

What are some of difficult situations you face while dealing with students and parents?

Sometimes children experience academic pressure or parents worry about performance. I view such moments as invitations to deepen connection. Through open dialogue, counselling and reflective practices, we ensure every child feels heard and valued. Integrity and empathy remain at the core of every resolution.