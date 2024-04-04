Parents to pay ‘genuine’ fine for their wards damaging classrooms

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 3

Eight students of Government Senior Secondary School, Jawahar Nagar camp, and their parents were called at Kochar Market chowki following a complaint filed by the principal of the school against these students yesterday for creating a ruckus on the premises on February 12.

A student said, “We were called at the chowki today, and now we would have to submit a fine to the school for damaging the classroom furniture, writing board, etc, by our parents.”

Highly placed sources informed that an incident took place at the school on February 12 in which about a dozen students allegedly broke tubelights and damaged desks.

The principal reportedly called the parents and asked them to pay damages amounting to Rs 20,000 each.

While the parents of three students paid the amount to the school, the others refused to do so, arguing that the amount sought by the school authorities was ‘unreasonably’ high. With the parents refusing to budge, the principal filed a complaint with the chowki incharge yesterday.

The police called the parents who lost their temper and alleged the principal had demanded an ‘unreasonable’ sum of Rs 20,000 from each student involved in the incident. A parent said if the principal had asked to make up for the actual damage to school property, they would have paid willingly. “But demanding such a huge amount is unjustified,” she said, and wondered why the penalty is being levied now, two months after the incident took place. Some parents said the matter had been resolved and they would pay a fine for the actual damage.

