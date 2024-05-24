Parineeta steers Ludhiana to win

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 23

A fine all-round performance by Parineeta Saroha (48 runs and 5 for 30), steered Ludhiana to a 56 run victory over Patiala in the semi-final in the ongoing Punjab State Inter-District Women’s (U-19) One-Day Limited Overs Cricket Tournament. The match was played at Dhruv Pandove Stadium, Patiala, on Thursday.

In the final, slated for May 25, Ludhiana will take on Jalandhar who routed Bathinda by nine wickets in the second semi-final.

