Parkash Utsav celebrated

Ludhiana: The ‘Parkash Utsav’ of the tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh, was celebrated with religious devotion and fervour at Malwa Central College of Education for Women. The programme began with the bhog of Shri Akhand path by students and staff members of the college, following which shabad kirtan was recited. Students recited hymns and verses from Gurbani in the praise of the revered Guru.

NSS camp

The NSS unit of GHG Khalsa College of Education, Gurusar Sadhar, organised a seven-day camp from December 22 to 28 under the supervision of the programme officers Dr Rachhpal Singh and Dr Mini Sharma. As many as 61 volunteers participated in the camp. The themes of the camp were, ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ and ‘Fit India’. The camp was inaugurated by Dr Adit Gupta, principal, MIER College of Education, Jammu. Various activities marked the camp, including poster-making competition, awareness rally, extension lectures, tree plantation and cleanliness drives, etc.

Gurpurb fervour

Students of DAV Public School, Pakhowal Road, celebrated the Gurupurab of 10th Sikh Guru, Shri Guru Gobind Singh, with devotion and zeal. School principal Satwant Kaur Bhullar and staff members recited the holy Japuji Sahib and Sukhmani Sahib to seek the blessings of the Almighty. Bhullar encouraged the students to always remember the sacrifices made by the Guru and his family for religious freedom.

Alumni Meet

Sat Paul Mittal School organised its alumni meet recently. About 150 Satyans became part of the event, which began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by dignitaries. School principal Bhupinder Gogia expressed her happiness and pride on seeing the alumni participating enthusiastically in the meet. A panel discussion was organised to inspire the students of classes XI to XII and guide them for their career planning.

Tributes paid to Sahibzaade

Paying tribute to the martyrdom of four Sahibzadas, Baba Ajit Singh, Baba Jujhar Singh, Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh, langar sewa was organised by CT University. On the occasion, staff members and students offered prayers and remembered the sacrifices made by the martyrs. To commemorate their supreme sacrifice, the Department of Student Welfare organised a screening of the film ‘Chaar Sahibzaade’.