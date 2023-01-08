Parked vehicle catches fire

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 7

A Maruti Swift car parked near the BSNL exchange at the Bharat Nagar chowk caught fire on Saturday.

A few minutes after parking the vehicle on the road by its owner, a fire broke out in the bonnet of the car. He was not present on the spot.

As per information, some people were sitting around a bonfire when they noticed smoke emanating from the engine of the car. They alerted the car owner.

People poured buckets of water to control the fire but to no avail. Later, the car owner arranged a fire extinguisher and doused the flames by using the same. The car’s engine, windscreen and even interior suffered major damages due to the fire.

Firefighters were not informed by the car owner as he along with other people present on the spot doused the flames.