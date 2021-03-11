Parking fee posters torn, Ludhiana civic body looks other way

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, August 21

The parking fee boards/posters which were displayed by the Municipal Corporation (MC) at Bhadaur House market and nearby AC market were either removed or torn but the civic body has turned a blind eye to the violations. At present, there is no check on fleecing of the visitors at the parking sites of these markets.

Many questions are being raised over the role of the MC’s officials concerned for turning a blind eye to the such violations being committed by the contractor.

Around a month ago, the MC had displayed a few parking boards at Bhadaur House but these have been removed. Now, there is no parking fee board visible at the entrances of parking lots in this market these days.

Besides, the parking rates were also displayed on a flex outside the AC market but its portion on which car parking rate was displayed has been torn. Another old parking fee board outside the AC market has also been found torn. Thus, visitors are unable to know about the exact parking fee fixed by the civic body.

A former councillor, Parminder Mehta, said the fleecing of visitors was common at these parking lots despite raising the issue many times. “The visitors were left to suffer and their grievances are not heard. It is the responsibility of the MC to check the violations and take action as per the law,” he said.

Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson, Ahbaab Singh Grewal, said the matter regarding the paid parking lots was raised before the Local Bodies Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar recently. “The AAP government would take strict action against the violations. The work is in progress to resolve the parking-related issues in the city,” he said.

MC’s Tehbazari Branch in charge, Tejinderpal Singh Panchhi, said he will look into the matter.