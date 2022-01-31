Parking, traffic congestion problems remain unsolved in Ludhiana West

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, January 30

The Ludhiana West constituency boasts of many development projects but the real-life problems like parking and traffic congestion remain unsolved. People of the constituency want that such issues should be taken care of by the elected representatives after the elections.

Amrik Singh, a resident of BRS Nagar, said although the city boasts of many famous and new stores and people from other cities also come here to shop but the basic issue like parking is being ignored here.

“We go to bazars like Ghumar Mandi for shopping but there is no central parking facility available. Either we go on a cab and go walking in the bazar or else we are left with no other option but to park the vehicle on the road. Parking on the road is also not safe and traffic police also lift the vehicles. Either Ghumar Mandi should be made a no-vehicle zone like Chaura Bazar or some facility should be provided to the people coming here,” he said.

A shopkeeper from Ghumar Mandi said the footfall of customers has decreased to a large extend. “Earlier people use to come here to buy any small or big thing as it was easily accessible but now people come only if they have something special or important to buy. Unavailability of parking space is a major issue due to which the customers are preferring going to other markets,” he said.

Another resident said the Ludhiana West constituency has many upcoming projects, as a result most of the roads here are closed down for construction.

Traffic on Ferozepur Road, Pakhowal Road, Sarbha Nagar, BRS Nagar is disrupted because projects were not planned properly. All the projects were started at the same time which has led to traffic chock-a-block.

“The situation becomes really difficult during the peak hours. Schools are shut due to pandemic, otherwise things would have turned really ugly. For a few months when the schools reopened, parents had a really difficult time in dropping and picking kids to and from school as most of the roads were shut or made one way due to ongoing construction. I hope the projects are finished timely for smooth flow of traffic,” said Soumindra, another resident from the constituency.