Part of Domoria Bridge likely to open to traffic today

City residents, who have been badgered by traffic jams for about three months due to the closure of Domoria Bridge, are likely to get some relief on Thursday, as a part of the bridge has been completed and traffic movement will be restored on it post-afternoon.

Notably, the Railway Department is laying new lines to increase passenger facilities. Under this effort, traffic had to be closed on the bridge for about three months to increase the width of the bridge. Due to the closure of traffic, vehicles had to be diverted, worsening traffic on Old GT Road and Lakkad Bridge.

Residents had been complaining of difficulties due to the increase in traffic. Even shopkeepers near the bridge reported that they were facing losses as business had declined due to restrictions on the movement of people and vehicles in the area.

The railway management has completed the work on the part of the bridge from Deepak Cinema to Kailash Chowk. Municipal Corporation and Railway officials will conduct an on-site inspection on Thursday afternoon, after which this route will be opened. It is being claimed that the work on the other part of the bridge will also be completed in the first week of April, and traffic will be allowed on it.