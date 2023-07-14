Part of human skeleton found in Moti Nagar drain

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 13

Panic spread in Moti Nagar here after a skeletal hand was found in a drain on Thursday. Some passers-by after noticing the same raised the alarm and informed the police.

Station House Officer (SHO), Moti Nagar police station, Inspector Satwant Singh, who reached the spot, said initially there was a rumour that a complete human skeleton was found in the drain but when the police checked, it was only a skeletal hand.

“Since the part of the skeleton was found in the drain, we got checked the entire drain and even combed the surrounding area to check if its remaining parts are also there or not. It would be too early to say if it is a murder or how the part of the skeleton reached the drain. The police are not ruling anything, all angles will be probed. We are sending the same to the Civil Hospital and, if required, it would be sent to a forensic lab to check the age of the skeleton,” the SHO said.