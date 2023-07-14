Part of human skeleton found in Moti Nagar drain

Ludhiana, July 13
Panic spread in Moti Nagar here after a skeletal hand was found in a drain on Thursday. Some passers-by after noticing the same raised the alarm and informed the police.
Station House Officer (SHO), Moti Nagar police station, Inspector Satwant Singh, who reached the spot, said initially there was a rumour that a complete human skeleton was found in the drain but when the police checked, it was only a skeletal hand.
“Since the part of the skeleton was found in the drain, we got checked the entire drain and even combed the surrounding area to check if its remaining parts are also there or not. It would be too early to say if it is a murder or how the part of the skeleton reached the drain. The police are not ruling anything, all angles will be probed. We are sending the same to the Civil Hospital and, if required, it would be sent to a forensic lab to check the age of the skeleton,” the SHO said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Modi 1st India PM to receive France’s Grand Cross of the Legion honour
UPI enters France, to start from Eiffel Tower
Monsoon fury: Raging Yamuna floods key Delhi areas; Red Fort, schools shut; traffic affected
Flows 3m above danger level; 3 water plants shut, supply dow...
Tourists evacuated from Chandratal
PRTC bus driver’s body found
MoD clears proposal to purchase 26 Rafale Marine jets, 3 Scorpene subs
PM Modi in France, deals to figure during talks with Macron