Partap Nagar residents receive contaminated water supply

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, July 19

Amid the ongoing monsoon, certain areas are receiving contaminated water supply. Now, the residents of Partap Nagar that falls under the Municipal Corporation’s Zone C are receiving contaminated water.

Residents said the water they were receiving is mixed with sewage, which could lead a potential outbreak of waterborne diseases in the locality. The MC officials had recently stated that the problem of contaminated water was resolved in this area. However, the residents complained that they were still getting dirty water.

Amaninder Singh, a Partap Nagar resident, said that the locals were receiving a water supply contaminated with sewage. “I have again submitted a fresh complaint to an MC official. Last Saturday, the MC officials had claimed that the issue was resolved. But, we are once again receiving contaminated water,” he added.

Jatinder Singh, whose house is located on street number 9 in Partap Nagar, said that the MC officials had earlier visited the area, but the problem has not been resolved so far. “We urge the civic body authorities to identify the source of the problem and take immediate action to provide clean drinking water in the area,” he added.

Simarjeet Singh, another resident, said that previously they used to face the problem of contaminated water once or twice a month, but the situation has worsened now. Over the past week, they have consistently received contaminated water. It almost looked black sometimes. “I am suffering from a stomach-related illness. Sewage-like odour is emanating from the water supplied by the civic body, making it unsafe for drinking. It is not even suitable for bathing or washing purposes. As a result, we are left with no choice but to buy drinking water from the market,” Singh added.

According to Executive Engineer Parshotam, the problem was resolved earlier. But he also added that they would inspect the water supply line again in the area.

Zonal Commissioner Kulpreet Singh could not be contacted for his comments.

