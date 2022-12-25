Partially blind thief arrested

Ludhiana, December 24
The Crime Branch today arrested a notorious thief wanted in several theft cases. The police also recovered gold ornaments, including a pair of gold earrings, six gold rings, a gold chain, two pairs of anklets from the thief.
The thief has been identified as Jaswant Singh, alias Pardhan, alias Rajvir, a resident of Khanna.
DCP (Crime) Varinder Singh Brar, ADCP (Crime) Rupinder Kaur Sran and CIA inspector Avtar Singh issued a statement in this regard.
DCP Brar said the police had received a secret information that the accused was roaming near Dream Park at Jamalpur. Accordingly, the police party conducted a raid and nabbed the accused.
The accused has a criminal past with six cases of thefts registered against him in the past at various police stations in Ludhiana and Khanna. He also confessed his involvement in eight theft cases lying unsolved with the Ludhiana police, revealed DCP Brar.
ADCP (Crime) Rupinder Sran said during the questioning it was found out that the thief is partially blind and he committed most of the thefts during the day time. “Thief is partially blind, he doesn’t not come out during night hours. He first used to do recci in the day hours during which he shortlists houses and then he would commit theft,” Sran added. Accused also had more than two identities. When he was arrested for the first time he had an identity proof of Jaswant and when he was caught again he changed his identity.
