Participate in weekly grievance meetings, MC urges residents

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 3

The Ludhiana Municipal Corporation (MC) is going to hold weekly grievance redress meetings in its all zones on every Thursday. MC officials have appealed to the residents to participate in the meetings and discuss their issues with higher officials.

The weekly meetings will be held by MC zonal commissioners in the respective zonal offices of MC Zone A, B, C and D from 10am to 2pm.

Zonal Commissioner (Zone C) Kulpreet Singh said officiating MC Commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal would also be participating in the meeting to be held in Zone C office situated on the Gill road and people could raise the issues which were related to them.

MC officiating Commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal said residents could meet the officials with complaints related to any branch of the civic body, including property tax, roads, water-sewer lines, building branch, etc. The officials concerned of different branches of the MC would remain available in the meetings to resolve the issues.

Acting on the orders received from the CM’s office to resolve public grievances, Dachalwal had earlier ordered the MC zonal commissioners to hold weekly grievance meetings in their respective zones on every Thursday.

Dachalwal said the zonal commissioners would be available for the public on every working day, but separate meetings were being organised to resolve public grievances as per the directions received from state government.

“The officials have been directed to resolve the complaints in a time-bound manner,” he added. The one-to-one interaction between residents and officials would go a long way in making administration a people-centric exercise.