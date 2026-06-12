icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Parts of Ludhiana plunge into darkness amid smart meter trials

Parts of Ludhiana plunge into darkness amid smart meter trials

Issue stems from smart meters, installed in street lights and tubewells, not being recharged in time

article_Author
Manav Mander
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:44 AM Jun 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Ludhiana MC Commissioner Neeru Katyal Gupta says issue will be resolved in a day or two.
Advertisement

Parts of the city have been without adequate street lighting and tubewell water supply for the past three days due to glitches in pre-paid smart meter trials.

Advertisement

According to Senior Deputy Mayor Rakesh Prashar, who has written to municipal corporation (MC) Commissioner in this regard, the issue stems from smart meters, installed in street lights and tubewells, not being recharged in time.

Advertisement

“After meeting Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) officials, I came to know that they (street lights and tubewells) will become functional only after they are recharged. The problem should be taken care of,” said Prashar, questioning who would bear the responsibility in case of any untoward incidents. He urged the MC chief to take urgent remedial action.

Advertisement

MC Commissioner Neeru Katyal Gupta said the trials were being conducted across the state. “Earlier, bill adjustments were made within the departments. But it is a new procedure now. The issues will be resolved in a day or two,” she added.

PSPCL chief engineer Jagdev Singh Hans confirmed pre-paid smart meters had been installed in some areas. “The meters work exactly like prepaid SIM cards. One needs to recharge them and once the amount deposited, it can be consumed. The nodal officer receives messages in this regard and they need to recharge them (street lights and tubewells) to resume their working,” he said.

Advertisement

Residents have raised safety concerns. “There is pitch dark in the streets and we fear untoward incidents can happen,” said a resident of one of the areas affected from the issue.

Another resident complained of no water supply, claiming they were forced to buy bottled water from the market.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts