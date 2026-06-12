Parts of Ludhiana plunge into darkness amid smart meter trials

Parts of the city have been without adequate street lighting and tubewell water supply for the past three days due to glitches in pre-paid smart meter trials.

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According to Senior Deputy Mayor Rakesh Prashar, who has written to municipal corporation (MC) Commissioner in this regard, the issue stems from smart meters, installed in street lights and tubewells, not being recharged in time.

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“After meeting Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) officials, I came to know that they (street lights and tubewells) will become functional only after they are recharged. The problem should be taken care of,” said Prashar, questioning who would bear the responsibility in case of any untoward incidents. He urged the MC chief to take urgent remedial action.

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MC Commissioner Neeru Katyal Gupta said the trials were being conducted across the state. “Earlier, bill adjustments were made within the departments. But it is a new procedure now. The issues will be resolved in a day or two,” she added.

PSPCL chief engineer Jagdev Singh Hans confirmed pre-paid smart meters had been installed in some areas. “The meters work exactly like prepaid SIM cards. One needs to recharge them and once the amount deposited, it can be consumed. The nodal officer receives messages in this regard and they need to recharge them (street lights and tubewells) to resume their working,” he said.

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Residents have raised safety concerns. “There is pitch dark in the streets and we fear untoward incidents can happen,” said a resident of one of the areas affected from the issue.

Another resident complained of no water supply, claiming they were forced to buy bottled water from the market.