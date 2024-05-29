Party candidate joins SAD

Ludhiana, May 28
Ahead of the Lok Sabha poll, the Shiromani Akali Dal got a major boost today when Sahajdari Sikh Party’s Lok Sabha candidate Amandeep Singh Umaidpuri left the party ticket midway and joined the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). On the occasion in the presence of Ranjit Singh Dhillon, Darshan Singh Shivalik, Parminder Singh Rangian, sarpanch Gurjit Singh Lehra, Umaidpuri said he had joined SAD after being influenced by policies of party president Sukhbir Singh Badal.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 killed in road accident involving convoy of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's son in UP’s Gonda
The injured child has been admitted to hospital, while the d...
Supreme Court Registry refuses to list Arvind Kejriwal's plea for extension of interim bail
The top court’s Registry terms Kejriwal’s application for ex...
Prajwal Revanna books flight from Munich, likely to reach Bengaluru on Friday midnight
The 33-year-old grandson of JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda is exp...
Enforcement Directorate raids illegal mining sites in Punjab; seizes Rs 3.5 crore in cash
A total of 13 premises in Rupnagar district are being search...
PM Modi hints at conspiracy behind Naveen Patnaik's falling health, pledges special panel probe once elected
Journalist faints in PM's Odisha rally, he rushes his own do...