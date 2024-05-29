Party candidate joins SAD

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 28

Ahead of the Lok Sabha poll, the Shiromani Akali Dal got a major boost today when Sahajdari Sikh Party’s Lok Sabha candidate Amandeep Singh Umaidpuri left the party ticket midway and joined the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). On the occasion in the presence of Ranjit Singh Dhillon, Darshan Singh Shivalik, Parminder Singh Rangian, sarpanch Gurjit Singh Lehra, Umaidpuri said he had joined SAD after being influenced by policies of party president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha #Shiromani Akali Dal #Sikhs