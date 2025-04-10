Party representatives meet electoral officer

Ahead of the byelection to the 64, Ludhiana West Assembly Constituency, Sibin C, Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab, convened a meeting with the representatives of recognised political parties to discuss the ongoing special summary revision of the photo electoral roll.

Sibin apprised the representatives of the draft publication of the electoral roll, which was carried out on April 9. He informed them that the rationalisation and integration of polling stations in the constituency had been completed. The total number of polling stations remained 192. However, adjustments were made to ensure that none of the polling stations exceed the maximum limit of 1,200 electors, thus enhancing accessibility and electoral convenience.

As per the draft roll, the total number of electors in 64-Ludhiana West stands at 1,73,071. The final publication of the roll is scheduled for May 5.