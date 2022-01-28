Parvin Bansal is BJP's Ludhiana North candidate

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 27

After long wait, the BJP has finally announced Parvin Bansal as its candidate for the Ludhiana North seat. Earlier, names of three senior leaders of the party, including Parvin Bansal, Anil Sarin and Jiwan Gupta, were also doing rounds for the ticket from this seat.

Bansal has already contested twice from the North constituency and lost to Congress leader Rakesh Pandey with a margin of 2,000 and 5,000 votes, respectively. Even after losing from the constituency, Bansal did not stop meeting area residents and got enough funds from the Centre for carrying on development works. Presently, Bansal is the Punjab BJP vice-president.

Talking to The Tribune, Bansal said his only aim was to serve people of his constituency. “I want welfare of the public in my constituency. It must not be restricted to papers only. I know what actually people want and how we can bring improvement in the North segment,” said Bansal. There are 1.82 lakh voters in Ludhiana North, who will cast their vote to decide fate of the candidates. Rakesh Pandey from the Congress has been elected five times from the Ludhiana North constituency. —