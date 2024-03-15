Pashu Palan Mela begins at GADVASU

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 14

The Pashu Palan Mela of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University was inaugurated by Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, Punjab Cabinet Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries. Dr Jeetendra Verma, president, World Veterinary Poultry Association was the guest of honour.

Dr Inderjeet Singh, vice-chancellor, GADVASU, said the mela is being organised on the theme ‘Pashuan Vich Desi Upchaar, Ghat Laagat Vadh Paidavaar’ (lit: homemade therapy for animals with less inputs and more profit).

This two-day event at the mela ground provided a platform for farmers, scientists, extension workers, dairy, fodder and fisheries officers, various veterinary pharmaceuticals, agribusiness firms and banking sectors for exhibiting their experience and information about the latest research, technologies and schemes which have come up in the livestock sector.

The vet varsity also conferred Chief Minister’s awards on four livestock farmers.

In the buffalo category, Daljeet Kaur Toor of Khosa Kotla village, Moga, got the award. She is the first woman farmer to receive the Chief Minister’s Award among various livestock categories. Making a move from traditional dairy farming, Daljeet set up a modern dairy farm in 2019. Now, she has a herd of 32 Nili Ravi Buffaloes and the daily milk production stands at around 150 liters.

Rupinder Pal Singh of Jandwala Charat Singh, Sri Mukatsar Sahib, was bestowed on the award for fish farming. This BTech graduate farmer took training from Rohtak and toured different parts of the country to gain knowledge on fish farming.

In piggery category, Bikramjit Singh of Fatehgarh Shukar Chakk, Amritsar, was awarded. He is a BTech in computer science and had ventured into pig farming in 2016. Now, he has 20 boars, 45 sows and 600 growing piglets.

In the goat farming category, Barjinder Singh Kang of Sirhind Road, Patiala, achieved the award. An MBA holder, Barjinder went to Canada for ‘greener pastures’ but returned after 3-4 years. He started goat farming in 2017 and at present possesses 4 bucks, 58 goats and 23 kids of beetle breed. His animals are stall fed only. He also prepares his own concentrate feed for different categories of animals.

