Pashu Palan Mela begins at vet varsity

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 24

Pashu Palan Mela of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), Ludhiana, was inaugurated by Dr SS Gosal, Vice-Chancellor of Punjab Agricultural University.

Dr Gosal emphasised the emergence of viral diseases in humans, animals and plants, therefore, more of research in this direction needs to be focused for prevention and control.

While addressing the gathering he stated that collaboration of vet varsity with foreign universities had earned fruitful results for the scientific and farming community.

GADVASU conferred Chief Minister awards to four livestock farmers on the occasion.

In the buffalo category, Gurdev Singh from Fatehgarh Sabhra village, district Firozepur, got the award. He started dairy farming in 1994. Now he has 17 animals. One of his buffalo produced 23.5 litre milk in a day. He has a conventional but very comfortable and airy shed with fans and foggers.

In the goat farming category, Balwinder Singh Mann from Tungwali village in Bathinda district achieved the award. He started goat farming in 2017. Now he has 379 head count. He is producing 2.5-3 litre milk per day per goat.

Khushwant Singh from Chhangla village in Hoshiarpur earned the award in the fish farming category. He started fish farming in 1997 with five acres of land and now has increased his farms to 28 acres. He is doing fish farming in a scientific manner.

In piggery category, Amandeep Singh from Bhai Desa village in Mansa was decorated with the award. Now he has 165 pigs. He has developed modern and comfortable sheds. He prepares to feed on the recommendations of university experts. These awards carry plaque, shawl and citation along with cash.

Dr Inderjeet Singh, Vice-Chancellor, GADVASU, said: “The mela is being organised on the theme ‘Eco-friendly livestock farming’ so that not only all living beings can survive together on earth but complement each other’s living.”