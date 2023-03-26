Pashu Palan Mela ends at GADVASU

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 25

Pashu Palan Mela at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) ended with a message to rear livestock in a congenial manner with respect to ecology.

Dr Sukhpal Singh, Chairman, Punjab State Farmers and Farmer Workers’ Commission, was the chief guest on the second day. He shared his thoughts on the miserable conditions of families of farmers who had died by suicide.