Pashu Palan Mela ends at vet varsity

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 15

The Pashu Palan Mela concluded at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University here on Friday.

The two-day fair attracted a huge gathering of farmers, who were eager to learn new techniques of livestock farming through integration.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Inderjeet Singh addressed the farmers and urged them to adopt the integrated farming system for higher returns.

He said, “Farming is losing its sheen due to different social, environmental and economic reasons, which is not good for our society.”

Dr Parkash Singh Brar, Director, Extension Education, said that some university departments were providing services for rearing livestock while others were contributing in the field of value addition of livestock products.

The Department of Clinical Veterinary Medicine addressed diseases such as mastitis, mineral disorders, foot lameness and fore-stomach disorders that are prevalent among dairy animals of Punjab. The College of Fisheries displayed different varieties of fish such as carp fish, catfish and various ornamental fishes.

Farmers purchased university publications entitled Dairy Farming, Package of Practices, University Handbook as well as calf and animal diet calendars for brushing up their knowledge. Many registered for the university’s monthly magazine.