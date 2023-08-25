Passenger falls off train, dies

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 24

A passenger died after falling from a moving train on the Chandigarh-Ludhiana rail route in Samrala.

The deceased fell from Nangal Dam Express near the Bijlipur railway crossing and was critically injured. Passers-by called the 108 ambulance service but he died before reaching the hospital. His age is estimated to be between 40 and 45 years. The GRP initiated a probe into the matter.

