Passenger falls off train, dies

Ludhiana, August 24
A passenger died after falling from a moving train on the Chandigarh-Ludhiana rail route in Samrala.
The deceased fell from Nangal Dam Express near the Bijlipur railway crossing and was critically injured. Passers-by called the 108 ambulance service but he died before reaching the hospital. His age is estimated to be between 40 and 45 years. The GRP initiated a probe into the matter.
