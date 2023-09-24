Passenger suffers bullet injury on train

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 23

A passenger travelling on Shaheed Express suffered a bullet injury on his arm in the wee hours of Friday. The victim alleged he was shot at by some unidentified persons, who tried to loot him on the moving train, but later he refused to lodge any complaint in this regard.

He has been identified as Raman Kumar of Dhandari Kalan.

The incident occurred around 3.35 am on Friday when the train started from the Dhandari Kalan railway station and was heading towards Ludhiana. When the victim was taken to a hospital, staff, as per rule, informed the Government Railway Police, Ludhiana. He was shifted to a hospital on the Chandigarh road due to his critical condition.

SP, GRP, Balram Rana, said the officials had gone to take the statement of the victim but he refused to lodge any complaint. However, the GRP lodged a DDR and launched further probe to identify the miscreants.

“Though the victim had a bullet injury on his arm, our preliminary probe suggested that no firing took place on the moving train. Even the patrolling party present on the train also said no firing occurred. We are checking the CCTV footage to inquire if the miscreants entered the train from the Dhandari railway station. Our probe is on,’ the SP said.

When asked if there was a possibility that the victim himself was carrying a weapon, which went off accidentally in the train, Rana said it was also being probed.