Passengers face trouble as 21 trains cancelled, 54 diverted

Ludhiana, April 19

The passengers at Ludhiana railway station continued to face inconveniences due to delays and cancellations of various trains on Friday as well. The train services have been affected due to the ongoing ‘Rail Roko’ protest by farmers near the Shambhu border for the third consecutive day.

Many passengers were seen waiting for trains at the railway station. According to information, announcements for the cancellation of 21 more trains were made today. Additionally, 54 trains were diverted through different routes — including Ludhiana-Dhuri-Jakhal-New Delhi, Sahnewal-Chandigarh-Ambala, Ambala-Chandigarh-Sahnewal, Old Delhi-Jakhal-Dhuri-Ludhiana, and New Delhi-Jakhal-Dhuri-Ludhiana.

The trains, including 04503 from Ambala Cantt to Ludhiana, 04579 from Ambala Cantt to Ludhiana, 12497 from New Delhi to Amritsar, 22429 from Old Delhi to Pathankot, 14507 from Old Delhi to Fazilka, 12459 from New Delhi to Amritsar, 14681 from New Delhi to Jalandhar, 14033 from Old Delhi to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, 14682 from Jalandhar City to New Delhi, 14508 from Fazilka to Old Delhi, and several others were cancelled today, leaving the passengers inconvenienced.

Additionally, four trains were short-terminated. Train number 12715 from Hazur Sahib Nanded to Amritsar, was short-terminated at Ambala Cantt Railway Station. Besides, four trains were also short-originated.

Sanjeev, a passenger at Ludhiana Railway Station, said a number of trains were running behind their actual schedules, while several had been cancelled. Necessary measures should be taken to resolve the matter in view of public convenience, he said.