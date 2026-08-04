Passengers hit as Punjab Roadways staff hold strike

The strike of Punjab Roadways, PUNBUS and PRTC Contractual Workers Union at the bus stand in Ludhiana on Monday caused huge inconvenience to passengers. The union had parked all buses at the bus stand and held a protest against the state government for failing to fulfil their demands.

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Parveen Kumar, general secretary of the union, said the union had been struggling from years to highlight their pending demands. They had been demanding regularisation of contractual employees so that their future could be secured.

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“At the time of previous elections, the Aam Aadmi Party had promised that all contractual workers would be regularised along with the abolition of the contract system and buses of private players would not be enrolled in the name of km scheme, but after forming the government, nothing happened. The government failed to fulfil even a single demand,” he alleged.

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He said as of now, 27 depots of the state were on strike for three days and if the government would not fulfil their demands, an indefinite strike would be held and the government would be responsible for the same.

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Union members said they also demanded withdrawal of police cases registered against union members following the November 2025 protests, when demonstrations against the km scheme turned violent.

Meanwhile, due to the strike, private buses had a good time as passengers, who usually travelled in government-run buses, were forced to board private ones. A private bus operator said private buses ran to full capacity on Monday as government buses were off road.