Passport Seva Kendra relocated

A long-pending demand of Ludhiana residents, pertaining to the relocation of the Passport Seva Kendra (PSK), is finally being fulfilled. The office, currently operating out of the Akashdeep Complex, Gyan Singh Rarewala Market, will be relocated to a more spacious and accessible venue at Global Business Park, GT Road, Near Jalandhar Bypass, Village Bhora, Ludhiana. The new PSK will start operations from July 7, providing a much-needed relief to passport applicants in the region.

Advertisement

Cabinet Minister Sanjeev Arora played a pivotal role in pursuing the issue consistently with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). In response to Arora’s letter dated February 3, 2023, the Minister for External Affairs informed him on February 28, 2023, that the process of shifting the PSK to a suitable location was already underway. His most recent follow-up was on February 5, 2025, in which he strongly urged the Centre to take immediate action, citing the inadequate infrastructure and inconvenient access at the existing PSK.

In his communication, Arora highlighted several critical concerns, including the poor condition of the current building, lack of parking facilities and an uncomfortable waiting area for citizens. These issues, he emphasised, were affecting the efficiency of services and causing hardship to the public.

Advertisement

Arora said, “I am deeply satisfied that my consistent efforts over the past two years have finally yielded results.” He hoped that the new facility at would be far more accessible and citizen-friendly.