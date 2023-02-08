Pathologist awarded for research work

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 7

Dr Harleen Kaur, Principal Pathologist (Maize), Department of Plant Breeding and Genetics, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), has brought laurels to the university by bagging the MJ Narasimhan Medal Award for best research paper for her study titled ‘Leaf stripping: An alternative strategy to manage banded leaf and sheath blight of maize’.

She received the award during the 75th annual meeting and Platinum Jubilee Conference on “Plant and Soil Health Management: Issues and Innovations” of the Indian Phytopathological Society held at the University of Mysore, Mysuru, Karnataka, from February 2-4.

Dr Harleen lead a group of scientists from ICAR, New Delhi, ICAR-Indian Institute of Maize Research, Ludhiana, GB Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, Pantnagar, CCS Haryana Agricultural University and RRS Uchani, Karnal, to carry out the research.