Patiala academy lift cricket trophy

Batsmen of the Cricket Academy of Patiala (CAP) delivered a stellar performance, steering their team to a 3-wicket win against MCC Academy, Moga, and securing the trophy in the First Inter-Academies (U-18) Cricket Tournament that concluded at the Golf Link Cricket ground on Hambran Road here on Sunday.

Batting first, after winning the toss, MCC Academy were bowled out for 210 runs in 43.5 overs in which the main contributors were Harpreet Singh, Tanush Mangla and Gur Baljeet Singh, who made 81, 24 and 21 runs, respectively.

For Patiala, Dakeshesh was the pick of bowlers, taking five wickets for 36 runs in nine overs while Arvind Singh and Anush Yadav captured two wickets each.

CAP surpassed Moga academy’s total in 44.3 overs with three wickets in hand. The middle-order batsmen played a pivot role in achieving the target. Robin Sarao scored 56 runs, followed by Gurnar Kohli (35), Vansh Vaid (32) and Arvind Singh, who scored 25 runs.

Prince Johar, Deputy Mayor, Ludhiana, who was the chief guest, gave away prizes to the winners. Sports promoters Sanjay Gosain, Subhash Dawar and Bittu Bhullar were guests of honour.