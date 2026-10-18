Patiala cagers shine as phase II of Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan kicks off in Ludhiana

Patiala made an impressive start in the girls’ basketball events on Saturday, registering convincing victories in the under-14 and U17 categories as the second phase of the Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan got underway at Guru Nanak Stadium here.

In the U14 girls’ category, Patiala defeated Ropar 25-11 to open their campaign on a winning note. Kapurthala registered a comprehensive 25-8 victory over Amritsar and Mansa beat Moga 18-6.

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Patiala continued their impressive run in the U17 category, outclassing Fatehgarh Sahib 37-10. Muktsar defeated Hoshiarpur 20-11 and Kapurthala prevailed over Gurdaspur 42-31 in a relatively high-scoring encounter.

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The U21 girls’ category also produced competitive fixtures. Fatehgarh Sahib outplayed Hoshiarpur 20-9 and Amritsar overcame Mansa 32-23. In the closest match of the day, Faridkot defeated Fazilka 14-12.

The state-level contests, being organised by the state government through the Sports Department in collaboration with the district administration, commenced simultaneously across seven districts. In the men’s and women’s basketball matches being played in Ludhiana, players are competing in five age categories—U14, U17, U21, 31-30 years and 31-40 years.

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Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) chairperson Tarsem Singh Bhinder was in attendance at the events and encouraged the participating players.

Age no bar, Ludhiana veterans strike gold in table tennis

Proving that sporting passion knows no age, a five-member Ludhiana team clinched the gold medal on Saturday in the 61-70 years age category in table tennis championship during state-level Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan.

The competition was played at Hansa Raj Stadium in Jalandhar.

The winning team comprised Ashwani Kumar Goyal, Sanjeev Sood, Mahesh Khanna, SS Rath and Rajinder Verma.

The triumph underscores the spirit of healthy competition and continued engagement with sports among senior players. At an age when many step away from competitive pursuits, the veterans demonstrated that dedication to the game can remain undiminished.