DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Patiala cagers shine as phase II of Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan kicks off in Ludhiana

Patiala cagers shine as phase II of Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan kicks off in Ludhiana

Basketball matches are being played at Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana

article_Author
Anil Datt
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:45 AM Oct 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Players in action during a basketball match in Ludhiana on Saturday. Photo: Inderjeet Verma
Advertisement

Patiala made an impressive start in the girls’ basketball events on Saturday, registering convincing victories in the under-14 and U17 categories as the second phase of the Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan got underway at Guru Nanak Stadium here.

In the U14 girls’ category, Patiala defeated Ropar 25-11 to open their campaign on a winning note. Kapurthala registered a comprehensive 25-8 victory over Amritsar and Mansa beat Moga 18-6.

Advertisement

Patiala continued their impressive run in the U17 category, outclassing Fatehgarh Sahib 37-10. Muktsar defeated Hoshiarpur 20-11 and Kapurthala prevailed over Gurdaspur 42-31 in a relatively high-scoring encounter.

Advertisement

The U21 girls’ category also produced competitive fixtures. Fatehgarh Sahib outplayed Hoshiarpur 20-9 and Amritsar overcame Mansa 32-23. In the closest match of the day, Faridkot defeated Fazilka 14-12.

The state-level contests, being organised by the state government through the Sports Department in collaboration with the district administration, commenced simultaneously across seven districts. In the men’s and women’s basketball matches being played in Ludhiana, players are competing in five age categories—U14, U17, U21, 31-30 years and 31-40 years.

Advertisement

Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) chairperson Tarsem Singh Bhinder was in attendance at the events and encouraged the participating players.

Age no bar, Ludhiana veterans strike gold in table tennis

Proving that sporting passion knows no age, a five-member Ludhiana team clinched the gold medal on Saturday in the 61-70 years age category in table tennis championship during state-level Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan.

The competition was played at Hansa Raj Stadium in Jalandhar.

The winning team comprised Ashwani Kumar Goyal, Sanjeev Sood, Mahesh Khanna, SS Rath and Rajinder Verma.

The triumph underscores the spirit of healthy competition and continued engagement with sports among senior players. At an age when many step away from competitive pursuits, the veterans demonstrated that dedication to the game can remain undiminished.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts