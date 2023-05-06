Patiala eves overpower Ludhiana, romp home

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 5

A fine all-round display by Shruti (78 runs and four wickets for 32) steered Patiala to a 21-run win against Ludhiana in the final to romp home as champions in the women’s (U-19) cricket tournament, played at Mohali on Friday.

Batting first, Patiala scored 193 runs for the loss of five wickets in 50 overs. In reply, Ludhiana could only score 172 runs. Shruti Yadav of Patiala gave away 32 runs and took four wickets in 10 overs.