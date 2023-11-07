Patient footfall up in hospitals as stubble fire cases increase

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh/Raikot/ Payal, November 6

As a section of paddy cultivators of the region in Malerkotla and Ludhiana districts lock horns with the administration over stubble burning, residents have been forced to spend sleepless nights due to deterioration of air quality.

Asthma, cardiovascular ailments, pulmonary and eye problems were reported to be worst with healthcare centres including government and private hospitals receiving a higher number of patients for emergency management during early morning and evening.

Government personnel were no exception to the trend as they have to spend significant time in smoke-filled areas out in the field on receipt of information about incidents of stubble burning at places under their jurisdiction.

Investigations revealed that a section of the farmers including activists of various Kisan outfits had adopted an adamant attitude in defying directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in connection with management of agricultural waste.

Having learnt about reported failure of the satellite system to report farm fire incidents before 1 pm and after 4 pm, the farmers have started putting the crop stubble on fire during early morning and evening, when it becomes harder for the administration to get the fire extinguished.

Jasvir Singh of Jhamatt village in Ludhiana district was brought to the local Hind Hospital for management of acute hypoxemia on Monday. Doctors attending on him said oxygen saturation level had fallen down to 60 per cent when the patient was admitted to the hospital and improved after prolonged supplemental oxygenation.

Dr Sunit Hind, Chairman, Hind Hospital, acknowledged that there had been a steep rise in registration of patients in almost all OPDs during the past few days and the same trend was observed in emergency wards at night and early in the morning. Poor quality of air was cited to be a major reason behind health problems in a majority of the patients.

SMO, Fatehgarh Panjgaraian, Dr Rajesh Garg said deterioration of environment due to smoke particles had resulted in health problems among chronic patients, elderly and infants. “Besides affecting the general health of all residents, worsening of air quality index (AQI) has forced patients suffering from asthma, bronchitis, lung cancer, heart problems and eye ailments to seek immediate medical care in their respective areas,” said Dr Garg, maintaining that more patients were being received from villages than towns and cities.

#Environment #Farm Fires #Malerkotla #Mandi #Pollution #Stubble Burning