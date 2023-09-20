Patient found dead in park outside Civil Hospital OPD

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 19

An unidentified patient breathed his last at a park outside the OPD of the Civil Hospital here on Tuesday.

The patient came to the hospital on September 16 on a rickshaw, but could not get consultation due to huge rush. He again came back on September 18 and some tests were prescribed to him by the doctor.

The patient was found dead in the park on Tuesday. The police post inside the hospital was informed about the incident. Since the deceased could not be identified, his body has been kept in the mortuary for 72 hours for identification.