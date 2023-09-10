 Patient's death after falling off a stretcher at Ludhiana Civil Hospital: Three employees suspended, action against others underway : The Tribune India

Patient's death after falling off a stretcher at Ludhiana Civil Hospital: Three employees suspended, action against others underway

Health Minister Balbir Singh with other officials during his visit to the Civil Hospital in Ludhiana on Saturday. HIMANSHU MAHAJAN



Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, September 9

Three employees of the Civil Hospital, Ludhiana, have been suspended with immediate effect while action has also been initiated against others in an incident in which a patient died after falling off a stretcher at the hospital on August 27.

Serious lapses in performing their duty were found against six employees in the inquiry report submitted by Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik.

The employees who have been suspended are staff nurse (emergency ward) Kuldeep Kaur, Class IV employee (emergency ward) Manoj Kumar and staff nurse (male ward) Amanpreet Kaur.

Besides, the inquiry report has also found serious lapses against House Surgeon (emergency ward) Dr Dhananjay and outsourced safai Sewak Shankar and action is being taken against them as per rules.

Directions have also been issued to take necessary action against emergency medical officer Dr Lovepreet Singh Gill.

Those who were found responsible of additional/ supervisory lapses include Dr Charan Kamal, Dr Amanpreet Kaur and Dr Sourav Singla and a show cause notice will be issued to them according to the Punjab Civil Services (punishment and appeals) Rules, 1970, while disciplinary action will be taken against Dr Loveleen Singh and Dr Sunaiya (both House Surgeons of male ward) according to the rule book.

Though Dr Ishan, PG resident from general surgery, has not been found guilty of any lapse, he has been asked for better management and remain extra vigilant in the future. He went inside the unidentified patients’ ward twice but still remain unaware about the particular patient.

The Senior Medical Officer concerned was found negligent in managing efficient working, implementation of duty roasters properly and maintaining a casual approach towards late arrival of doctors. She has been asked to be vigilant and keep a strict control over the working of the hospital in future.

Besides, a three-member committee has been formed to give clear-cut guidelines and issue standard operating procedures (SOPs) so that no such incident occurs in future. The members of the committee include Dr Adarshpal Kaur, director, health and family welfare, who will be the chairman of the committee. Dr Hitinder Kaur, director, family welfare, and Dr Anil, Civil Surgeon, Faridkot, will be the other members. The committee has been given the report sent by the Chief Secretary and had been asked to present their report regarding clear-cut guidelines and SOPs by September 12. The Principal Secretary, Health, will be visiting the Civil Hospital, Ludhiana, on September 13 and committee members had also been asked to be present there on the day of the visit.

Careless attitude will not be accepted, says minister

Health Minister Balbir Singh today visited the Civil Hospital and said the Health Department would make necessary changes required in the working of the hospital. He reprimanded the Senior Medical Officer and staff for adopting a callous attitude due to which a person lost his life after falling off the stretcher.

He cautioned them and said such a careless attitude would not be accepted in the future.

“The ICU facility will be started here within a month so that no patient is referred from the hospital and other issues such as shortage of medicines will also be taken care of,” he said.

“The problem of staff shortage is lingering on since long and we are filling 1,800 posts in the state and it will be resolved soon. Meanwhile, a makeshift arrangement will be made at the hospital for the time being,” he said.

He said though the NGO was taking care of the ward of unidentified patients, the Health Department should also provide its staff 24x7 in the ward so that no such incident occurs in the future.

He said the government was strengthening the primary healthcare by opening Aam Aadmi Clinics.

Serious lapses were found against six staff

Serious lapses were found against six staff

Serious lapses in performing their duties were found against six employees in the inquiry report submitted by Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik.

