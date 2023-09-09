patient’s death: EMO was not even aware of patient in emergency ward: Probe

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, September 8

In what appears to be a sorry state of health services and callous approach of doctors and paramedical staff towards patients, the emergency medical officer (EMO) on duty was not even aware of the patient lying in the emergency ward at the Civil Hospital here.

It has come to the fore during the probe into the death of a patient after falling off the stretcher at the Civil Hospital on August 27.

Serious lapse Dr Lovepreet Singh Gill, EMO, Dr Dhananjay, house surgeon, Amanpreet Kaur and Kuldeep Kaur, staff nurses, Manoj Kumar, Class IV employee, and Shankar Singh, outsourced safai sewak. Supervisory lapse Dr Charan Kamal and Dr Amanpreet Kaur, nodal officers, Dr Sourav Singla, assistant nodal officer, Dr Sunaiya and Dr Loveleen Singh Lall, both house surgeons. Better management Dr Ishan, PG resident

The probe was conducted by a high-level committee, headed by Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik as its chairperson and Additional Deputy Commissioner Gautam Jain, SDM (East) Gursimran Singh Dhillon and Civil Surgeon Hatinder Kaur as members.

The inquiry was ordered by Chief Secretary Anurag Verma while taking cognisance of the matter on August 29.

The panel, in its 26-page probe report submitted to the Chief Secretary on September 4, has found serious lapses on the part of six hospital staffers, including two doctors, two staff nurses, a Class IV employee and an outsourced safai sewak.

CS to take call 'We have sent the inquiry report to the Chief Secretary and have recommended that the report be forwarded to the administrative department for necessary disciplinary action as warranted by the probe.' Surabhi Malik, Deputy Commissioner

Besides, it has reported additional/supervisory lapses on the part of five other doctors and lack of better management/vigilance on the part of another doctor on duty at the hospital on the fateful day.

The report, a copy of which is with The Tribune, submitted that Dr Lovepreet Singh Gill, EMO, was on duty from 2 pm to 8 pm on August 27 and was wholly responsible for proper treatment of patients. “As per the specially constituted medical board, a surprising fact was observed that Dr Lovepreet was not aware about the patients in the emergency ward,” it mentioned.

The probe observed that the patients were coming in and shifted out of the emergency ward without the knowledge of the EMO. “Hence, it is clear that the EMO was not monitoring the emergency ward properly and SOPs of accident and emergency services were not adhered to strictly leading to several gaps in treatment at the emergency ward,” the panel noted.

It also indicted Dr Dhananjay, house surgeon at the emergency ward, who did not record the general condition of the patient properly. He did not record the glasgow coma scale and pupillary reaction, which was required to assess the severity of the head injury at the time of admission.

“Though CT scan was advised by Dr Dhananjay, effort was not made by him to get the same done on a priority basis,” the inquiry found, while reporting that Dr Dhananjay neither took surgical or orthopeadic consultation nor informed the consultants/EMO concerned on duty.

The probe found that Dr Dhananjay did not follow-up the patient after he was shifted to the male ward of unidentified patients and no effort was made to trace the patient after he was shifted.

“House surgeon/EMO are responsible for upkeep/treatment of all patients admitted to the emergency ward,” it noted while reporting serious lapses on the part of Dr Dhananjay.

The inquiry committee also indicted staff nurses Kuldeep Kaur on duty at the emergency ward and Amanpreet Kaur at the male ward of serious lapse.

Kuldeep Kaur directed Class IV employee Manoj Kumar to shift the patient to an unidentified male ward without the knowledge of the house surgeon/EMO on duty and not even mention any major vitals on the patient file. She had not even checked the bed availability in the unidentified patient male ward before shifting the victim. “There was a serious lapse on her part as the patient should not have been shifted at all,” the probe observed.

Amanpreet Kaur left the ward at 7:36 pm despite the fact that her duty was till 8 pm while leaving the patient in a critical condition unattended on a stretcher at the unidentified male ward. She had not even informed her superiors about no doctor/house surgeon coming for the ward duty during that shift. Also, she failed to check the card of the patient, where no shifting order had been made.

A Class IV employee, Manoj Kumar, who shifted the patient from emergency to the unidentified male ward on the directions of Kuldeep Kaur and left the patient unattended on the stretcher in a critical condition and an outsourced safai sewak, Shankar Singh, who was absconding since the inquiry was ordered and failed to appear before the probe panel, were also indicted for serious lapse on their part.

The doctors, who were held responsible for additional/ supervisory lapses, included Dr Sunaiya, Dr Loveleen Singh Lall (both house surgeons at the male ward), Dr Charan Kamal (nodal officer), Dr Amanpreet Kaur and Dr Sourav Singla (nodal officer and assistant nodal officer, respectively).

Besides, Dr Ishan, who was a PG resident from general surgery, posted at the Civil Hospital under the DRP programme, was found to be lacking in requisite management and vigilance.

Fateful turn of events

August 27 6:12 pm: Unidentified patient of a roadside accident brought by 108 ambulance

to the emergency ward of the Civil Hospital.

7:22 pm: Staff nurse Kuldeep Kaur, without orders of the doctor in-charge, asked ward attendant Manoj Kumar to shift the unidentified patient to the male ward of unidentified patients due to overcrowding of patients at the emergency ward.

7:36 pm: Staff nurse Amanpreet Kaur left the ward, without handing over the charge to the next staff nurse, who was supposed to report at 8 pm.

7:36 pm-8:14 pm: There was no staff nurse/ house surgeon/ doctor in-charge/ ward attendant in the male ward. It was during this time that the patient fell down from the stretcher.

8:14 pm: Staff nurse Saloni took charge of the ward and saw the patient lying on the floor. Safai sewak Shankar Singh also entered the ward followed by some unidentified mediaperson and showed him the body lying on the floor. Dr Loveleen Singh Lall, house surgeon, who was supposed to report at 8 pm, did not report, and rather telephonically asked Dr Baljeevan, house surgeon, to visit his ward on his behalf.

8:14 pm-8:41 pm: Staff nurse Saloni, assisted by Shankar, conducted CPR and ECG of a patient lying on the floor.

8:42 pm: Dr Baljeevan visited the male ward and declared the patient dead and directed to shift him to the mortuary.

9:17 pm: The unidentified patient’s body was brought out of male ward and shifted to the mortuary.

September 1 Autopsy of patient was conducted

2:30 pm: Cause of death attributed to haemorrhage and shock due to injuries described, which were antemortem and sufficient to cause death in ordinary course of nature. Viscera sent for alcohol estimation.