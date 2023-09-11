Patient’s death: Indicted Civil Hospital staff attribute ‘serious lapse’ to heavy patient load

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, September 10

Doctors and paramedical staff indicted in a case pertaining to the death of an unidentified patient at the Civil Hospital here on August 27 have attributed “serious lapse” on their part to heavy patient load.

A probe, conducted by a high-level committee, headed by Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik as its chairperson and comprising Additional Deputy Commissioner Gautam Jain, SDM (East) Gursimran Singh Dhillon and Civil Surgeon Hatinder Kaur as members, had found serious lapses on the part of six hospital staffers, including two doctors, two staff nurses, a Class IV employee and an outsourced safai sewak.

The inquiry, ordered by Chief Secretary Anurag Verma while taking cognisance of the matter on August 29, had also reported additional/ supervisory lapses on the part of five other doctors and lack of better management/ vigilance on the part of another doctor on duty at the hospital on the fateful day.

In their statements recorded before the inquiry committee, a copy of which is with The Tribune, Dr Lovepreet Singh Gill, who was working as an emergency medical officer (EMO) on August 27 between 2 pm and 8 pm, said a total of 70 patients were received during his duty in the evening shift and he saw most of them.

“When this patient arrived in an emergency around 6:35 pm, I was not aware of the patient as I was busy doing MLRs (medico legal reports). A total of 13 MLRs were done by me during my duty. At the same time, I was busy in calming relatives of MLR patients, who were making a lot of hue and cry in the Emergency Department,” he said.

Dr Gill said due to this, his house surgeon Dr Dhananjay Yadav saw the patient and gave appropriate first aid orders for him. “During this time, he was busy managing around 10 other patients received in the emergency due to which he could not discuss the case with me,” he said.

He said without any notes from him and Dr Dhananjay’s side, the patient was shifted without their knowledge to a ward of unidentified male patients and the police information regarding the unidentified patient was sent by the staff nurse on duty. But it was also not informed to him.

“At the time of giving shift orders around 8 pm, the patient, along with his file, was not present in the emergency ward due to which I could not give roll over orders for him to the next EMO on duty,” he said.

The house surgeon, Dr Dhananjay, deposed that he examined the patient and noted his vitals and injuries. “He was conscious and oriented to time, place and person,” he said while informing that the patient had injuries on his right lower leg and ankle and also on the nasal area.

“I stabilised the patient by starting him on IV fluids to improve his blood pressure, which was recorded low. I also gave a pain killer injection order to relieve his pain and gave him PPI (proton pump inhibitor) that was injected with Rantac to prevent the patient’s stress ulcers,” he said.

Dr Yadav said he also ordered the patient’s X-ray of lower limbs and CT scan of his head. “Before we can start the patient’s treatment for the head injury, we need a confirmation of injury on the CT scan as head injuries as a broad term contains a lot of suspected medical injuries, the treatment of which differs accordingly,” he said, stating that the patient was stabilised with IV fluids for 25 minutes after which he was to be shifted for CT scan.

“During this time, I was busy in managing around 10 other patients and could not discuss the case with the EMO, who was also busy in doing MLRs,” he said, endorsing the EMO’s statement that without any notes for shifting patients from his side, the patient was shifted without his knowledge to the unidentified male ward.

The staff nurse, Kuldeep Kaur, said the patient was received in the emergency ward around 6:35 pm when she was on duty and his entry was registered by her in the emergency register. “My duty was to record the patient’s entry, which was done by me,” she asserted.

She claimed that she had asked male staff nurse Sunny Masih to arrange the patient’s treatment but due to overcrowding in the emergency ward, patients were fighting among themselves, following which she had asked Class IV employee Manoj Kumar to shift the patient to the male ward.

“Due to heavy rush of patients in the emergency ward and many patients not getting beds following the arrival of several cases of assault, I did not get time to ask the doctor and instead, told the Class IV employee to shift the patient,” she admitted.

She claimed that she had informed another staff nurse Nitika for the next duty but the latter came to the hospital only after she had left.

The Class IV employee said the emergency ward was overcrowded when the patient was brought in a critical condition and attendants of several patients were fighting with them for attending their patients first.

“Since there was no bed vacant in the male ward and some beds were shared by two patients, I was told to leave the patient on a stretcher,” he said, adding that after leaving the patient on the stretcher, he received a receipt from the staff concerned and returned to the emergency ward.

Kumar claimed that he gave complete information of the situation at the male ward to on duty staff and the EMO as well, who were surrounded by patients at that time. “I have no idea what happened to the unidentified patient after that,” he said.

Sunny Masih said the doctor on duty told them about the treatment to be given to the patient and as per instructions, he gave an injection and RL bottle to the patient. “The doctor asked me to apply splints on the arms and both legs of the patient, who was shifted to the male ward after giving the treatment as directed by the doctor on duty,” he deposed.

Another staff nurse Amanpreet Kaur admitted that she left the duty at 7:40 pm despite the fact that her duty was till 8 pm. She claimed that she had made an entry of the patient in the report register when he was brought to the hospital around 7:35 pm.

“No beds were vacant in the unidentified male ward and Class IV employee Manoj Kumar left the patient on a stretcher despite my repeated refusals,” she submitted while stating that no other Class IV employee or sweeper was present on duty with her at that time following which she could not shift the patient to the bed.

Amanpreet claimed that she went to call a Class IV employee to shift the patient to the bed but everyone was busy in the emergency ward. “I also called the night duty staff nurse, Sonali, to inform her about the patient but her phone remained unanswered,” she said, adding that she left the duty early because she comes from a far-off place and it was not safe to travel by bus at night, when the bus service was also not available.

“The patient was in a good condition when I left the male ward and on my way back home, when I again called Sonali, she told me about the patient’s death,” she said.

