Patient’s death: Kin accuse compounder of negligence

A patient’s death at a private hospital in Mullanpur on Sunday night led to protest by relatives and villagers, who alleged negligence by a hospital employee.

The family claimed a compounder administered a wrong injection to 48-year-old Karnail Singh of Detwal village, leading to his death.

Karnail, admitted for low platelet count, was reportedly recovering and expected to be discharged.

His relatives said he was denied discharge and had arguments with an employee. They alleged that during a heated exchange, the compounder threatened the patient and later administered a wrong injection to him after which he breathed his last.

Following the incident, the residents gathered outside the hospital and raised slogans against the administration. The compounder admitted his mistake but denied any personal enmity with the victim, saying that the patient was hyper and had to be restrained.

The police, led by ASI Inderjit Singh, reached the spot and took the body for a post-mortem examination and initiated proceedings against the compounder. Investigation is on and further action will be taken after the arrival of the autopsy report.