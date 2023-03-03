Patients, infirm to be entertained at ground floor in govt offices: MLA

Mahesh Sharma

Jagraon, March 2

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Saravjit Kaur Manuke has announced that differently abled, feeble, patients and expectant or lactating mothers, would not be required to go to higher floors for getting their works done at all government offices falling under the jurisdiction of the Jagraon subdivision from now.

The announcement was made during a surprise visit made by the legislator to the tehsil office with an intent to get Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann’s orders regarding maintenance of discipline at government offices implemented.

“In case any of you feel difficulty in going upstairs to get any official work done, call the officials concerned to the ground floor as our government is committed to provide all services without hassle to all residents,” said Manuke, maintaining that officials at all government offices had been advised to follow guidelines of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann in letter and spirit.

The legislator visited almost all seats at the office and interacted with residents to ascertain the level of their satisfaction regarding the functioning of the office. No major complaint was received by the MLA during her visit. However, noticing the presence of some elderly persons she advised rank and file in the administration to ensure that services should be provided to feeble, elderly and sick persons at the ground floor.

Executive Magistrate Manmohan Kaushik said adequate facilities were being provided to those visiting the office for getting their official works done. “We have already advised all concerned to ensure that differently abled and elderly persons were entertained at the ground floor according to their convenience,” said Kaushik maintaining that wheelchairs had been arranged for facilitating movement from one room to another. Required help was arranged in case presence of the incapacitated person at higher floor is inevitable.