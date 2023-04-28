Patient's life saved using EVAR procedure

Tribune News Service

Stomachache and vomiting are typically not symptoms that indicate a heart problem, but for patient Harjit Singh, it turned out to be a serious heart condition. He was diagnosed with an aneurysm of the abdominal aorta, which is a life-threatening condition characterised by ballooning and swelling of the major blood vessel supplying blood to the lower body, the abdominal aorta. If left untreated, this condition could have led to grave consequences, including rupture, which could cause bleeding out in minutes. Fortunately, with advancements in technology and better techniques in cardiac sciences, a minimally invasive procedure called Endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR) is now used to manage aneurysms of the abdominal aorta. Dr Ravninder Singh Kuka, treated Harjit Singh using the EVAR procedure at SPS Hospitals. The patient has fully recovered and was discharged in a stable condition.