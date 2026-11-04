Patients return dejected as key drugs stay off chemists’ shelves in Sahnewal, Doraha

Patients are facing a hard time getting their prescriptions filled as psychotropic drugs continue to be unavailable at medical stores amid a statewide standoff between chemists and the administration.

The Punjab Chemists Association had last month decided to discontinue the sale of all habit-forming medicines, including pregabalin, across the state with immediate effect. Association officials had said licensed chemists had to follow lengthy procedures to maintain records of psychotropic medicines, and yet, they were being branded as drug peddlers.

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As the medicines went off the shelves, patients with valid prescriptions, especially senior citizens, are forced to return empty-handed from medical stores.

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The chemists allege that they are being “harassed” and doctors say the move has hit legitimate medical use. Patients undergoing orthopaedic treatment, joint replacements, and psychiatric treatment, along with those suffering from chronic pain are the worst-hit because of the move.

Sahnewal resident Hardev Singh, who underwent bilateral knee replacement two weeks ago at a private hospital in Ludhiana, said his doctor prescribed pregabalin for pain but he was unable to get it. “I can’t sleep at night due to unbearable pain in my legs. I have visited several medical stores in Doraha, Sahnewal and Ludhiana, but no one is giving the medicine. Till the government and chemists reach a consensus, patients like me will continue to suffer,” he added.

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Doraha resident Kamaljit Kaur suffers from diabetic neuropathy and has been dependent on pregabalin for the past two years. She said her fear is increasing every day as she is about to run out of medicine.

“I can’t walk without pregabalin. My feet burn like fire and there is a tingling pain round the clock. I just have two strips left. The administration should differentiate between misuse and legitimate medical use,” she said.

The situation of cancer patients paints an even grimmer picture.

A woman whose husband has last-stage cancer and is undergoing treatment at a Ludhiana hospital said, “All other painkillers except tramadol have begun to affect his kidneys. I just can’t see him in agony anymore.”

Ludhiana-based orthopaedic surgeon Dr Harpreet Gill said tramadol and pregabalin are commonly prescribed for knee replacement patients and in fracture cases.

“These medicines are very effective for postoperative care as pain relief is better. These are extensively prescribed for chronic joint pain, osteoarthritis, diabetic neuropathy, lower back pain and sciatica. In patients with kidney problems or failure, where standard nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) can’t be given, tramadol can be safely prescribed. For knee replacement patients, non-availability will affect their rehabilitation. Alprazolam is routinely prescribed in pre and postoperative periods to allay patient anxiety. For patients who are on these drugs for anxiety or other psychiatric conditions, abruptly stopping can lead to severe withdrawal symptoms,” he added.

Sahnewal Chemist Association president Vijay Puri alleged the police had been harassing them.

“The police come without the drug inspector for checking. Even if two extra strips are found, they register a case and seal the shop. They lack knowledge and sometimes even confuse preganews with pregabalin,” he claimed.

Doraha-based chemist Jandeep Kaushal claimed the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota has aggravated the harassment.

“After Jhota’s murder, every chemist is being treated like a drug smuggler. The patients will suffer even as those misusing the medicines will manage to get them at higher cost elsewhere,” he added.

Punjab Chemists Association general secretary GS Chawla asserted that they will not dispense the drugs till the government gives a written assurance that checking will be done as per the prescribed norms and in presence of the drug inspector concerned.”

When contacted, Drug Inspector Amarjeet Singh said his office had not received any formal complaint regarding the non-availability of the medicinal drugs.

“We have not received any complaint from any hospital or patient. Our priorities are the patients and availability of medicines. In case we receive a complaint, we will act according to instructions from the government,” he added.