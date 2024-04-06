Patients suffer as thalassaemia centre turned into store

Manav Mander
Ludhiana, April 5
The thalassaemia day-care centre at the civil hospital has been converted into a store giving a hard time to the thalassaemia patients. Presently, 12 patients are undergoing treatment at the civil hospital.
Rodent Menace
Meanwhile, the civil hospital on Friday took the help of PAU’s Zoology Department to control a rodent infestation in the hospital. Dr Neena Singla, Principal Zoologist (rodents), said she took a round of the hospital to mark places where rodents hide and that measures are being undertaken to control the menace
In the absence of the day-care centre, the thalassaemia patients are forced to get their treatment in the general wards. The ward was converted during Covid and continues to be the same.
Adults are admitted to the general ward while children are sent to the paediatric ward for blood transfusion. The patients need to be admitted for around 5 hours till the transfusion is completed and they are given necessary medication for the day.
The patients undergoing treatment are in the age-group of 2-17 years. In the absence of adequate facilities, patients are switching to private hospitals. Notably, there are approximately 415 thalassaemia patients in the district of which only 12 are taking treatment from the civil hospital.
Sukrit, a patient, who was earlier undergoing treatment at the civil hospital has now switched to a private hospital.
“A lot of time was wasted at the civil hospital and sometimes it takes the entire day for the process. Visiting the general ward is not a pleasant experience. Many times medicines are not available forcing the patient to make multiple rounds of the hospital,” he said.
A patient’s father said one has to cut through a lot of red tape at the civil hospital. “Since I cannot afford the treatment in private hospitals I am forced to come here,” he added.
Senior Medical Officer Dr Deepika Goyal said the day care centre was converted into a store during Covid but they did not convert it back due to lack of additional staff.
“Presently, we are treating thalassaemia patients in the general ward. Now, that the hospital is being expanded, we are hopeful that we will earmark a separate space for thalassaemia day care,” she said.
