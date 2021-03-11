Patients with respiratory issues on the rise in Ludhiana city

Manav Mander
Ludhiana, May 1
Change in weather has led to spurt in patients with respiratory issues. It has also increased the demand of inhalers and oxygen cylinders in the city. The ongoing harvesting and pollen season has triggered the cases of asthma, acute bronchitis and pulmonary obstructive diseases.
Pulmonary disease Symptoms
- Coughing
- Shortness of breath
- Wheezing
- Chest tightness
Precautions from disease:
- Identify triggers
- Stay away from allergens
- Avoid going out in dust & smoke
- Get flu shots
A pulmonary medicine expert from a city-based hospital said he was daily seeing 20-25 patients complaining of cough, soar throat, fever and breathing difficulties. Sensitive people should avoid going out in dusty environment. Change in weather and harvesting season have triggered such cases. Asthmatic patients should regularly use their inhalers, he said.
A chemist at Civil Lines, Suresh Sharma, said the demand of inhalers and oxygen cylinders has doubled. “After Covid waves, again oxygen cylinders are in great demand. The demand of steamers and nebulisers has also increased.
Sukbir Kaur, mother of a 10-year-old boy, said his son’s asthma was triggered during the harvesting season.
“Usually, he makes use of the inhaler very often but nowadays he is taking it regularly after three-four hours. I am not sending him for sports classes these days as it badly affects his health since the class is held in open,” she said.
