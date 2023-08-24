Patriotic fervour captures city as Chandrayaan-3 lands successfully

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, August 23

Residents of Ludhiana, especially schoolchildren, were over the moon after the successfully landing of Chandrayaan-3.

Many government and private schools had made special arrangements to live stream the footage of its landing on big screens. Earlier in the day, students even prayed for the success of the mission during their morning assemblies.

Harmit Kaur Waraich, Principal, Nankana Public School, said that special links were sent to students to get thorough knowledge about the mission and prayers were held for its smooth landing during the morning assembly.

Not just private schools, but many government schools too had asked their students to prepare projects on the Chandrayaan. Dr Devinder Singh Chinna, Principal of a government school here, said that it was a historic moment for all the countrymen.

He also recalled the education minister’s initiative to organise a trip for government school students to Sriharikota to provide them exposure to the field of space technology.

Chandrayaan-3 also remained the hot topic of discussion among city residents, who were out for a morning walk. One such local, Chander Bhan, said that residents had organised prayers for its safe landing. “Though we are not a part of ISRO or this project, as Indians we feel very proud to be among the top countries to have touched the surface of the moon,” he said.

#Chandrayaan #Private Schools