Patriotic fervour, gaiety mark I-Day celebrations in district

Tribune News Service

Mandi Ahmedgarh/ Raikot/Payal, August 16

The 75th Independence Day was celebrated with patriotic fervour in the region. Traditional cultural extravaganza continued despite an advisory issued for the prevention of spread of Covid two days ahead of the event.

A student participates in a poster-making competition at GHG Khalsa College of Education, Gurusar Sadhar

Government officials hoisted the Tricolour at their respective offices, followed by brief functions and distribution of sweets. Malerkotla DC Sanyam Aggarwal, Ahmedgarh SDM Harbans Singh, Payal SDM Jasleen Kaur and Raikot SDM Gurbir Singh Kohli led government officials during the celebrations in their respective jurisdictions.

students of various schools perform at the state-level Independence Day function at Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana on Monday. Tribune Photos: Himanshu Mahajan

Aam Aadmi Party legislator Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra was the chief guest at a function held at Dyanand Adarsh Vidyalaya Senior Secondary School.

Police personnel supervised by DSP Rajan Sharma and SHO City Gurpreet Kaur participated in various functions, besides supervising security arrangements.

Students of various schools and colleges presented cultural items such as folk dance, poems, skits, choreographies and mimes. Kin of freedom fighters and outstanding performers in various fields were felicitated by the administration.