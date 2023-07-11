 Patrolling stepped up along canal banks, rescue ops on amid monsoon misery : The Tribune India

Payal SDM Jasleen Kaur Bhullar reviews the situation around the Doraha canal.



Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh/

Raikot/Jagraon, July 10

Officials of various government departments have been advised to work in tandem to facilitate rescue operations amid the incessant rainfall. Government officials have been asked not to leave the headquarters without prior permission from their seniors.

Govt officials told to work in tandem

  • Besides carrying out rescue operations in rain-hit areas, senior functionaries in subdivisions falling under this part of Ludhiana and Malerkotla districts have also stepped up patrolling along the banks of the Sirhind canal
  • Malerkotla DC Sanyam Aggarwal said officials of the Municipal Councils, the Market Committees, the Block Development and Panchayat Offices, the Health Department and the Drainage Department have been instructed to work in tandem and to take proactive measures to check the clogging of drainage pipes and tributaries

Besides carrying out rescue operations in rain or flood-hit areas, senior functionaries in subdivisions falling under this part of Ludhiana and Malerkotla districts have also stepped up patrolling along the banks of the Sirhind canal.

Malerkotla DC Sanyam Aggarwal said officials of the Municipal Councils, the Market Committees, the Block Development and Panchayat Offices, the Health Department and the Drainage Department have been instructed to work in tandem and to take proactive measures to check the clogging up of drainage pipes and tributaries.

“We have reviewed the preparedness of various departments to face any eventuality. Besides, we have advised senior functionaries of various departments in Ahmedgarh, Amargarh and Malerkotla subdivisions to stay up to speed and connected,” said Aggarwal, asserting that situation remains under control in the district.

Payal SDM Jasleen Kaur Bhullar said duty magistrates had been deployed to keep a close watch on the interruption in the natural flow of rain water and danger of damage to residential or commercial properties in the region. “We have been apprised about some damage caused to a few houses in Sehora village and a confrontation between some farmers over an interruption in the flow of rainwater. While we have already resolved the issues, revenue officials have been engaged to address complaints about damage to buildings caused due to the downpour,” shared Bhullar.

Raikot SDM Gurbir Singh Kohli stated that a survey had been conducted in all the flood-prone, low-lying localities in the city. He added, “Officials of the Sanitation Department of the Municipal Council have already started clearing the choked water outlets. After reviewing the situation in various places, we have sought the assistance of the police for enhancing patrolling along the banks of Abohar and Bathinda branches of the Sirhind Canal.” The areas around the Dadhahoor and Sadhar canals have been listed among sensitive spots.

Moreover, Jagraon Tehsildar Manmohan Kaushik has claimed that at least forty families from Khurshaidpura village have been evacuated to safety.

Downpour, death, devastation in North

Downpour, death, devastation in North

Toll 30 | PM takes stock of situation | 39 NDRF teams deploy...

Worst rain crisis, Himachal pegs its losses at ~4,000 cr

Worst rain crisis, Himachal pegs its losses at Rs 4,000 cr

Parts of Patiala, Jalandhar flooded; 2 dead

Parts of Patiala, Jalandhar flooded; 2 dead

Yamuna, Ghaggar swollen, Haryana’s low-lying areas hit; 6 killed

Yamuna, Ghaggar swollen, Haryana's low-lying areas hit; 6 killed

10,000 acres of fields submerged in Karnal

4 flood-hit rescued in Kathua; Srinagar highway remains shut

4 flood-hit rescued in Kathua; Srinagar highway remains shut

Washed away by rain, 60-metre Chamba-Seri stretch being repa...


No immediate threat of floods in Amritsar, says PWD Minister

No immediate threat of floods in Amritsar, says PWD Minister

Water level rising in Beas at Harike; Minister visits areas

Knotty affair: Dangling wires pose a threat to residents in Medical Enclave

Pathetic parks: Sanitation a major issue at Housing Board Colony park

DJ murder case cracked, three arrested

No let-up, rain leaves trail of destruction

No let-up, rain leaves trail of destruction

2 Sukhna Lake floodgates opened

Mohali among worst-hit dists, over 50 villages inundated

Ghaggar breach: Army, NDRF rescue villagers

Rain fury: Damage at Kajauli waterworks, supply hit

Delhi’s drainage system can’t handle such rain: CM Kejriwal

Delhi’s drainage system can’t handle such rain: CM Kejriwal

SC to hear Sisodia’s bail pleas on July 14

HC sets aside order cancelling Sweden-based prof’s OCI card

DSGMC forms 11-member committee to study UCC

No primary classes today

Amid rescue & relief, question remains why no lessons learnt from 2019 floods

Amid rescue & relief, question remains why no lessons learnt from 2019 floods

Water enters Police Academy in Phillaur as bundh breaches

Breach in bundh near Phillaur police academy, 150 relief centres set up

Kabaddi player washed away

Sutlej flowing above danger mark, flood-like situation prevails in district

Sutlej flowing above danger mark, flood-like situation prevails in district

Residents make every effort to protect Dhusi Bundh

Overflowing nullah leaves streets flooded

VB nabs four for taking Rs 30K bribe

Gas Tragedy: PPCB finds 22 water polluting industries in Giaspura

Heavy rain leaves Patiala flooded

Heavy rain leaves Patiala flooded

Minister visits rain-hit villages, says public safety key concern