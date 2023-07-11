Patrolling stepped up along canal banks, rescue ops on amid monsoon misery

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh/

Raikot/Jagraon, July 10

Officials of various government departments have been advised to work in tandem to facilitate rescue operations amid the incessant rainfall. Government officials have been asked not to leave the headquarters without prior permission from their seniors.

Besides carrying out rescue operations in rain or flood-hit areas, senior functionaries in subdivisions falling under this part of Ludhiana and Malerkotla districts have also stepped up patrolling along the banks of the Sirhind canal.

Malerkotla DC Sanyam Aggarwal said officials of the Municipal Councils, the Market Committees, the Block Development and Panchayat Offices, the Health Department and the Drainage Department have been instructed to work in tandem and to take proactive measures to check the clogging up of drainage pipes and tributaries.

“We have reviewed the preparedness of various departments to face any eventuality. Besides, we have advised senior functionaries of various departments in Ahmedgarh, Amargarh and Malerkotla subdivisions to stay up to speed and connected,” said Aggarwal, asserting that situation remains under control in the district.

Payal SDM Jasleen Kaur Bhullar said duty magistrates had been deployed to keep a close watch on the interruption in the natural flow of rain water and danger of damage to residential or commercial properties in the region. “We have been apprised about some damage caused to a few houses in Sehora village and a confrontation between some farmers over an interruption in the flow of rainwater. While we have already resolved the issues, revenue officials have been engaged to address complaints about damage to buildings caused due to the downpour,” shared Bhullar.

Raikot SDM Gurbir Singh Kohli stated that a survey had been conducted in all the flood-prone, low-lying localities in the city. He added, “Officials of the Sanitation Department of the Municipal Council have already started clearing the choked water outlets. After reviewing the situation in various places, we have sought the assistance of the police for enhancing patrolling along the banks of Abohar and Bathinda branches of the Sirhind Canal.” The areas around the Dadhahoor and Sadhar canals have been listed among sensitive spots.

Moreover, Jagraon Tehsildar Manmohan Kaushik has claimed that at least forty families from Khurshaidpura village have been evacuated to safety.