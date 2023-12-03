Patrolling to be stepped up in industrial areas: CP

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, December 2

Taking a serious note of incidents of robbery in Ludhiana, Commissioner of Police (CP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal has assured industrialists and industry workers here that police patrolling will be intensified in the area.

“We will make sure that labourers are not robbed by miscreants in Ludhiana. I have come to know that migrants are robbed of their cash, mobile phones and two-wheelers, among other things. We will try to rein in such crimes as soon as possible,” said the top cop.

He said that special nakas will be set up in industrial areas. “We are in the process of streamlining everything,” added Chahal.

Rahul Ahuja, the convenor of the Apex Chamber of Commerce, said, “We are hopeful about having a safe environment for industries to operate in. We had an open discussion with the police commissioner in this regard. He made it clear that there would be no compromise on our safety.”

Another industrialist, Rajiv Jain, said, “The new police commissioner has sent out a loud and clear message to criminals that they would not be allowed to cause any law-and-order problem.”

Tarun Jain, the president of the Bahadurke Road Textile Association, was all praise for CP Chahal. Jain said, “We thank the CP for police action in the Sambhav Jain kidnapping case.”

To ensure the safety of workers in Ludhiana, the police have adopted a two-pronged strategy focussing on preventive measures and prompt detection.

SSP (Rural) Jaskaran Singh said, “Our preventive measures involve strategic patrolling in key areas using PCR and late-night ‘nakabandi’. Additionally, we have fortified our surveillance capabilities through the Safe City Ludhiana initiative, which extensively covers the city, including shadow zones. Collaborating with industrialists, we encourage the installation of security measures around factories to enhance workers’ safety.” He added, “In case of an incident, our prompt action plan relies on leveraging both technological inputs and human intelligence to swiftly apprehend criminals. It is noteworthy that all such cases in the recent past have been traced, and the accused have been apprehended. The Ludhiana Police is committed to ensuring the timely arrest of perpetrators to safeguard the well-being of Ludhiana’s industrial workforce.”