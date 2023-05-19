Patwar union thanks govt for reducing training period

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, May 18

The Revenue Patwar Union, Punjab, has welcomed the government’s decision to reduce the training period of newly recruited patwaris from 18 months to one year.

Thanking Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Revenue Minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa for responding positively to the organisation’s main demand, state president Harveer Singh Dhindsa claimed that any decision taken in the interest of patwaris will also benefit the government. The satisfaction of patwaris will enhance their efficiency which will ultimately benefit farmers, which would further boost the image of the government, argued Dhindsa.

The union has also urged the government to implement demands accepted by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.