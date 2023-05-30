Patwari, accomplice get five years in jail in corruption case

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 29

The Court of Additional Sessions Judge Dr Ajit Atri has convicted a patwari, Gurnam Singh (34), a resident of CRPF Colony, Dugri, here, and his accomplice Mandeep Singh, a private representative (karinda), and resident of Nandpur, Sahnewal, in a corruption case.

The duo were ordered to undergo five years’ rigorous imprisonment each. A fine of Rs 10,000 each was also imposed upon them.

District Attorney Puneet Jaggi apprised that a case against them was registered on April 28, 2018, following the complaint of Gurdip Singh.

The complainant had stated to the Vigilance Bureau that he was a property dealer by profession and having a house measuring 200 sq yards at Star Road, Lohara, Aman Nagar, here, which was purchased by him in 2005.

However, the mutation of the house was not entered and in this regard, the accused demanded a bribe of Rs 25,000 and told them that only then, they would get his mutation sanctioned and issue farad later. But later, they agreed to take Rs 15,000 as bribe from the complainant in lieu of doing his work. He reported the matter to the Vigilance Bureau. After which, a trap was laid and the suspects were caught red-handed while receiving Rs 10,000 as first instalment of the bribe money.