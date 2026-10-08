Patwari, aide caught taking Rs 4K bribe

The Vigilance Bureau, Ludhiana Range, on Wednesday caught a patwari and his private aide while accepting a bribe of Rs 4,000 in connection with the issuance of a 30-year revenue record to obtain a bank loan.

According to the statement issued by the Vigilance Bureau, an FIR was registered under Sections 7 and 7(A) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, at the Vigilance Bureau police station, Ludhiana Range.

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The suspects have been identified as Ankur Kataria, patwari, posted at the Patwarkhana Lohara in Ludhiana district, and Raja, a private person working as the patwari’s karinda (aide).

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The complainant, Paramjit Kaur of New Ram Nagar, Lohara, here, had approached the Vigilance Bureau office. The woman stated that she required a 30-year revenue record of her house to obtain a bank loan. When she met patwari Ankur Kataria, he directed her to meet his aide, Raja.

Raja demanded a bribe of Rs 5,000 for providing the record, displaying the amount on a calculator. He accepted Rs 1,000 on the spot and settled that the remaining Rs 4,000 would be collected at the time of handing over the document.

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Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant got her statement recorded before investigating officer Inspector Harpreet Kaur of the Vigilance Bureau, Ludhiana. A trap was subsequently laid in the presence of official witnesses as per rules.

During the trap, both suspects were caught red-handed while accepting the remaining bribe amount of Rs 4,000.