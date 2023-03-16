Patwari gets 5-year jail for bribe

Ludhiana, March 15
The Court of Additional Sessions Judge Dr Ajit Atri convicted patwari Ekam Singh, a resident of Alluna Miana village, Payal, in a corruption case.
He was sentenced to undergo five years’ rigorous imprisonment, besides a fine of Rs 10,000.
A case was registered by the Vigilance Bureau on September 6, 2016, following the complaint of Nirmal Singh resident of Roop Nagar, Peerkhana Road, Khanna.
The complainant had told the police that he approached the patwari for getting the farad of his property. The accused told him that as per revenue record, he was having only one biswa land. Then he showed him documents that he was having two and half biswa of land. The convict demanded Rs 10,000 for correction of revenue record. Finally, he agreed for Rs 7,000. A trap was laid by VB and accused was arrested red-handed while taking bribe money of Rs 7,000.
